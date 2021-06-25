Masvingo Mirror

Latest
15 lecturers test positive to Covid at Masvingo Poly
SIMBARASHE MTEMBO MASVINGO – As the ruling party continues to violate Covid19 lockdown regulations by holdng rallies and big gatherings,
Hoth
Chirumanzi dentist dating teenagers after losing wife to dread
Kwai idzi dzekuZimunya kwaMutare committed suicide at their base, pavaitira nyaya dzacho, after being ditched by a married woman, mukadzi
SPORTS
Masvingo Golf to host charity tournament
CONSTANTINE CHAGONDA MASVINGO – Masvingo Golf Club will next month be hosting the Southern Tours Charity golf tournament to fundraise
Education
News that is happening in the education sector
1 299 Gutu teachers train in Continuous Assessment
PATIENCE RAIBO Gutu – The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has trained 1 299 teachers from Gutu District in